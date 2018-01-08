Coutinho expresses Liverpool love and why he will always feel a debt

Philippe Coutinho has expressed his gratitude to Liverpool as he prepares to secure his dream £142million move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian will finally put the long-running transfer saga to bed this lunchtime when he signs what is expected to be a contract with the La Liga pacesetters to 2023.

Coutinho’s move however has left a sour taste with some Liverpool fans and trying to explain his actions, Coutinho admits he owes the Anfield club everything after five brilliant years.

“I gave 100%, 100%of the time I played for Liverpool,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Five years, I did everything I could possibly do. I love this club, but it is time for a new adventure.

“I have so many memories and have so many people to thank at Liverpool. I have to improve as a player. In my head, I always think this.

‘I understand the size of the task ahead, the cost of the transfer, the status of the deal but this is about ambition, dreams. I want to play with the best player in the world.

 

“But I will return to Liverpool to say goodbye, to my team-mates, to staff and to the people who helped me and my family.

“I owe them a lot. Now I am looking forward. It’s time. Yes, it’s time.”

 

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

 

Liverpool Barcelona Philippe Coutinho La Liga

Related Articles