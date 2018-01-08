Coutinho expresses Liverpool love and why he will always feel a debt

Philippe Coutinho has expressed his gratitude to Liverpool as he prepares to secure his dream £142million move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian will finally put the long-running transfer saga to bed this lunchtime when he signs what is expected to be a contract with the La Liga pacesetters to 2023.

Coutinho’s move however has left a sour taste with some Liverpool fans and trying to explain his actions, Coutinho admits he owes the Anfield club everything after five brilliant years.

“I gave 100%, 100%of the time I played for Liverpool,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Five years, I did everything I could possibly do. I love this club, but it is time for a new adventure.

“I have so many memories and have so many people to thank at Liverpool. I have to improve as a player. In my head, I always think this.

‘I understand the size of the task ahead, the cost of the transfer, the status of the deal but this is about ambition, dreams. I want to play with the best player in the world.

“But I will return to Liverpool to say goodbye, to my team-mates, to staff and to the people who helped me and my family.

“I owe them a lot. Now I am looking forward. It’s time. Yes, it’s time.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.