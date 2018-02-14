Coutinho feels he owed Liverpool fans after summer upheaval

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho has revealed how he felt he ‘had to work extra hard’ at Liverpool after a summer switch to Spain fell through.

The Brazilian playmaker wanted to quit Anfield last summer but was denied the opportunity by the Reds, who rejected all offers from the Catalan giants.

However, Coutinho finally got his move last month when he completed a £142million switch to the Nou Camp.

Reflecting on that move, he told El Mundo Deportivo: “I was clear from the first offer from Barca that I wanted to come here, that was my intention.

“When it did not go through in the summer, I had to work extra hard with more hours to show the fans that I was not being unprofessional.

“It was not an easy situation for me of course but the fans of Liverpool treated me well, even if I could not win any trophies at the club.

“Since my move, the welcome from the players has been fantastic but particularly Messi and Suarez, who are two idols for me.

“It is special to play in the same team as Messi, it makes me extremely happy.”