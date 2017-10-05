Coutinho, Firmino in race to be ready for Man Utd clash

It’s a familiar story for Liverpool supporters: Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are emerging as slight doubts for their Saturday week showdown against rivals Manchester United.

The match, on Saturday October 14, could go a long way to shaping their season, with victory over their fiercest rivals giving Jurgen Klopp’s men reason to believe their campaign is back on track. Lose, and more questions about the Reds’ progress under Klopp will no doubt continue.

With all that’s at stake, Liverpool could do without two of their better players taking part in an international match in South America a little more than three and a half days before kick-off at Anfield.

Brazil are due to face Bolivia on Thursday night – but it’s the match with Chile in Sao Paulo, which takes place late on Tuesday evening, that is causing concern.

It all means that Coutinho and Firmino will not return to Liverpool training until Thursday at the earliest, with a Friday return far more likely, given the time difference and accompanying jet lag that will ensue.

While the rest of Liverpool international players will return by Wednesday at the latest, and plenty by Tuesday, Klopp will be left sweating over the energy levels of Coutinho and Firmino ahead of their biggest match of the season.

Klopp will have to assess the duo on the day before and even the morning of the match itself before finalising his side and deciding whether to start both, either or neither in the 12.30pm showdown.