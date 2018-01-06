Agreement reached as Liverpool strike £142m Coutinho deal with Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is flying to Barcelona on Saturday evening after Liverpool bowed to pressure and agreed to sell the player for a reported fee of £142million.

The Brazilian has been the subject of a lengthy pursuit by Barcelona and it seems they are finally on the brink of landing their man.

Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph broke the story on Saturday evening, claiming Liverpool will receive a significant downpayment for the player, which is believed to be £102million up front, with the additional £40million in add-ons.

Coutinho will fly to Catalonia on Saturday evening to complete the formalities of the deal and looks set to be presented to the Nou Camp crowd before their game against Levante at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

It’s believed the player has already chosen the No 7 shirt at the Nou Camp.

He would then train with the Spanish side on Monday and be available to make his debut against Celta Vigo next Wednesday.

Burt claims negotiations between Liverpool and Barcelona have remained civilised and the deal was given the go-ahead by manager Jurgen Klopp, who had the ultimate say on sanctioning the player’s transfer.

Coutinho joined Liverpool for £8.5million in January 2013 and he leaves Anfield having scored 54 goals in 200 games for the Merseysiders. Details of Inter Milan’s selling on fee can be read about here.

The Telegraph are reporting that “it remains to be seen” whether Liverpool will reinvest the funds from Coutinho’s sale back into the club.

The Reds have on Saturday been linked with moves for Riyah Mahrez and one of either Jan Oblak or Alisson.

The deal for Coutinho will shatter two records in Spain. Firstly, the deal will represent Barcelona’s record signing – beating the €105million they paid Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele over the summer.

Secondly, the deal will dwarve the January transfer record in Spain, currently set at just €27million when Real Madrid signed Klass-Jan Huntelaar from Ajax in 2009.

