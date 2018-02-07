Coutinho gives key reason why he pushed to quit Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho claims he ultimately wanted to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona for the chance to win “the big titles” in football.

The Brazilian completed a transfer from Anfield to the Nou Camp in the early part of the January transfer window with the deal ultimately set to cost the La Liga giants £142million.

Liverpool fought desperately hard to keep Coutinho, but ultimately, it was his desire to win trophies that swayed him towards Catalonia after five years without winning anything at Anfield.

“Everyone knows that I wanted to come to Barcelona,” he told 8tv’s ‘Fora de Joc’ programme.

“It wasn’t possible in the summer, but we worked so that it could be done in winter.

“I really want to win big titles, it was one of the reasons that made me sign for the club.”

When asked what trophies he has set his heart on, Coutinho concluded: “I want to win as many as I can, I don’t have preferences.”

