Coutinho gives Klopp insight, discusses Liverpool target

Philippe Coutinho has revealed what Jurgen Klopp predominantly asks of him in matches and what his targets are for Liverpool this season.

The Brazilian was part of another attacking masterclass in the Reds’ 6-1 win against Watford on Sunday and told reporters what the plan was.

“The manager asks us to move a lot and that’s what we tried to do in the game and create space for our teammates,” Coutinho said. “That’s what we tried to do today. We had a good win, it’s good for us and we are happy with that.

“My target is to play well and help my teammates, contribute in the games and learn a lot, and that’s it.”

Meanwhile, frozen-out defender Mamadou Sakho has been urged to leave Liverpool by France national team coach and ex-Reds forward Mario Balotelli.