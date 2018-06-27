Coutinho key as Barca give Chelsea clear run at €80m Juventus man

Barcelona have denied any interest in signing Miralem Pjanic – leaving Chelsea with a seemingly clear run at signing the talented Juventus midielder.

Bosnian midfielder Pjanic is in high demand this summer after winning back-to-back Serie A titles in two years at Juventus, and Barcelona were thought to be readying an €80m bid. The La Liga champions reportedly saw the player as an ideal replacement for Andres Iniesta.

However, it seems Barcelona have other ideas and the club’s sporting director Ariedo Braida has revealed the club are not interested in the midfielder – with January’s £142m capture of Philippe Coutinho cited as a key factor.

Braida said: “There is no negotiation. It does not seem to me that we are interested in the Bosnian playmaker.

“The player is good, but here we have a Brazilian [Philippe Coutinho] who will take that role because Barcelona wants that.

“There are those who take care of the market in Barcelona, but surely I know the strategies of the company and Pjanic does not fit in.”

Pjanic has been tipped to join Chelsea in a £70m move by former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi, who told Il Bianconero that he expects the 28-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The arrival of Pjanic would be a huge coup for would-be new coach Maurizio Sarri, who is also thought to have persuaded Daniele Rugani to join from Juve and also wants to make this massive statement signing, if reports are to be believed.

