Coutinho insists he ‘can score more goals’ for Liverpool

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is hoping he can add to his goal tally from last season after scoring a brace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds put four past Arsenal as they romped into a three-goal second-half lead, though they did allow the hosts back into the game, holding on for a 4-3 win.

The Brazilian scored 12 times last season for Liverpool, and he believes he can better that under Jurgen Klopp in 2016/17.

“Yes, I think I can score more this season,” Coutinho told the Liverpool Echo. “I always said that the one thing I really needed to improve was to score more goals.

“I did that last season and now I want to keep on improving. The most important thing is the group. But the more goals I score, the more I can help the team.

“I am happy not only because I scored two goals but because the team played well and we got the three points we wanted.

“We feel good. It was a tough game but we played really well in the second half. It’s the first step for us. To win away at one of our rivals will be good for our confidence.”

Coutinho feels £30 million summer signing Sadio Mane will be hugely important for the squad. The former Southampton man announced himself with a wonderful curling shot into the top corner.

“Sadio is a top player,” Coutinho added. “It was a great goal and I am very happy to have him in our team. He has fitted in really well here.

“It’s not only him, we have a lot of quality players here and some who weren’t here today. The squad is strong.”

There were injury worries as the 24-year-old limped off in the second half, but he claimed it was nothing to worry about.

He concluded: “I’m fine. It was just cramp. Nothing else.”

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor on Saturday hoping to make it six points from six against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.