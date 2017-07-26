Coutinho key to Neymar as Liverpool man ‘agrees terms with Barcelona’

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reported to have agreed personal terms over a move to Barcelona – with claims in the Spanish press saying Neymar’s future hinges on the capture of his fellow Brazilian.

The La Liga giants saw an opening bid of £72million rejected by Liverpool for Coutinho last week – with the Reds very quick to insist their star player is simply not for sale.

But Barcelona remain undeterred and are believed to have travelled to London for talks, where they will submit an improved £80million offer for the player.

And Radio Catalunya are now reporting Coutinho has agreed terms with Barcelona over a move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have turned to Coutinho – who amassed a total of 20 goals and assists last season – after efforts to land Marco Verratti continued to hit a brick wall. While they are less likely to find Liverpool willing to sell their star man, there is a growing relief in Spain that Barcelona will land their man.

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Neymar’s future at Barcelona also rests on their ability to capture Coutinho.

Neymar has been linked with a €222million move to the Ligue 1 giants, but has reportedly told friends he will stay at Barcelona if his close friend Coutinho moves to the Nou Camp.

Previous reports have claimed any move for Coutinho would also be welcomed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.