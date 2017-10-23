Coutinho makes Liverpool revelation after Spurs humbling

Philippe Coutinho has admitted Liverpool’s players ignored the defensive advice handed to them by Jurgen Klopp during Sunday’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley.

The Reds were at sixes and sevens at the back as a number of defensive errors helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side on their way to a comprehensive win that leaves the Reds stranded down in 9th place.

Our Monday Verdict dissected an embarrassment of a day for Liverpool and claimed Klopp has now to make three tough decisions to save himself from the sack.

However, Coutinho revealed the result could have been far different had the Reds taken their manager’s advice on board.

He told ESPN Brazil: “The goals were goals that could have been prevented. It started out wide and we end up conceding one of those goals the manager speaks about.

“He speaks a lot about this – we’ve conceded a lot of goals like this. And obviously in attack we were unable to score the goals necessary to draw or turn around the game.

“We were in the game during the first-half then the goal we conceded made everything worse.”

Coutinho’s revelation could explain why Klopp decided to hook Dejan Lovren during the first half, while BBC pundit Garth Crooks has urged the Reds to sack the German now and appoint a former Chelsea boss.