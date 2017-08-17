Coutinho makes pledge to Klopp over Liverpool future

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly refusing to change his stance over a move away from Liverpool – even if it costs him his World Cup place.

The Brazil playmaker is desperate to join Barcelona before the transfer window shuts on August 31 but the Reds have so far turned down two bids from the Catalan giants.

Indeed, Liverpool last week issued a statement that Coutinho was not for sale, which then prompted the 25-year-old to hand in a transfer request.

A report in the Daily Mirror now claims that Coutinho has told Reds boss Jurgen Klopp that he will never play for the club again and that he is prepared to risk missing out on a place in the Brazil squad for next year’s World Cup if he doesn’t secure his move.

Mundo Deportivo also claims that Coutinho, who is currently sidelined a with a back injury, is prepared to sit in the stands for the rest of the season if Liverpool do not agree to his sale.

Klopp, however, is determined to keep his star man and said that nothing had changed when he discussed Coutinho’s future earlier in the week.

“I work with the players I have and don’t think about players I don’t have — if they are injured or whatever. It’s the same situation for me.

“If, for example, there is an offer for a player and I say ‘No’ and the owners say, ‘Yes, let’s ask for a number on how much they want to pay.’ And I say, ‘I don’t want to hear it’. But they say ‘We want to hear it, £50 million … £50 million is cool.’ So then they sell the player — that is how a club works.”