Coutinho picks out 2 stars to carry Liverpool into bright new era

Philippe Coutinho believes he is leaving Liverpool at a time when they possess their strongest squad in years – and has highlighted two star men to carry the club forward.

The Brazilian will finally put the long-running transfer saga to bed this lunchtime when he signs what is expected to be a contract with the La Liga pacesetters to 2023.

Details of his £142million – and the buyout clause in his contract – have also been revealed.

The disappointment for Liverpool fans is that Coutinho leaves at a time when the club looked to be making great strides, particularly following the club-record signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The 25-year-old watched on as Van Dijk scored a Merseyside derby winner on his debut on Friday night, and believes this “statement” ensures the club is in a good place despite his exit.

“They are in a healthy position, with very, very good footballers,” Coutinho told the Daily Mail.

“The signing of Virgil van Dijk is a statement, Mo Salah is a wonderful footballer.

“I look forward to watching them win trophies and to celebrating their success.

“I would not have left for any other club, but Barcelona is something different. It is a dream, a place of magic for me.

“When I was young I would watch Ronaldinho play, I would watch him give magic. Now they have Messi doing the same.”

