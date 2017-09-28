Liverpool given hope as Coutinho reflects on Barcelona flirtation

Philippe Coutinho has told Liverpool he will give his all to the club after opening up on his failed move to Barcelona this summer.

The La Liga giants saw three bids – the latter of which was for £114.2million – rejected by Liverpool, who told the club in no uncertain terms of their desire to keep the Brazilian.

Coutinho has since been slowly integrated back into the Liverpool side and was on target for the second successive game on Tuesday as the Reds were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

When asked about Barcelona’s failure to sign him, Coutinho commented: “I’m calm. It’s all passed by.

“I’m here to defend the colours, to give my maximum.”

Coutinho has started Liverpool’s last three matches but admitted recent results, including the 1-1 draw with Spartak, have been frustrating.

“It wasn’t really the result we wanted,” said Coutinho, “but we have to keep working and there are more games, another four games to come.”

Coutinho is expected to retain his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side when the Reds travel to face Newcastle in their Premier League clash on Sunday.