Coutinho promises to ‘give his best’ at ‘great club’ Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has spoken for the first time about his failed move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

Coutinho was the subject of three bids from Barcelona this summer, and handed in a transfer request to try and force Liverpool’s hand.

The Reds were adamant that they did not want to sell the player however, and Coutinho stayed at Anfield.

The Brazilian made his first start of the season for the club in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, after which Coutinho spoke for the first time about this summer’s events.

“What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested, sometimes you don’t, and in my case, as everybody knows, I got interested, my family too,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“But as I’ve always said, it’s a great honour to receive an offer from such a great club like that, but it’s also a great honour being here, Liverpool is great club worldwide.

“Now I’m here and I’ll give my best, as always.”