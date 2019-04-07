Coutinho provides definitive response to rumours of Man Utd, Chelsea move

Philippe Coutinho has seemingly ruled out any chance of leaving Barcelona this summer in favour of a return to the Premier League.

The Brazil international completed a £142million move to the Nou Camp back in January 2018, in a deal which made him the second most-expensive player of all time.

However, strong speculation has surfaced claiming that Manchester United are interested in a summer move, while Liverpool have also been linked with a shock attempt to re-sign him after his struggles to adapt to life at the Nou Camp.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination for the former Inter Milan man, with Chelsea preparing to replace Eden Hazard should he move to Madrid, and reports have even claimed that PSG have joined the Blues as frontrunners.

However, Coutinho has seemingly poured cold water on any chances of a return to the Premier League in his most recent interview.

“My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

“This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

“But I’m happy. I wanted to play in Spain and I’m at the best club in Spain.”

