Coutinho responds to Liverpool star’s fond farewell

Philippe Coutinho has responded to Mohamed Salah’s farewell message on Instagram, following his £142m switch to Barcelona.

The Brazilian signed a five-and-a-half year deal at the Nou Camp last week after Liverpool finally gave up hope of keeping their star man.

He was paraded in front of the Barcelona fans on Monday before training with his new team-mates ahead of his hotly-anticipated debut, which will be delayed for a few weeks by a thigh injury.

His former team-mates at Liverpool, meanwhile, have been taking to social media to pen farewell messages to the 25-year-old.

Alberto Moreno wished Coutinho all the best, and posted pictures of the pair together at Liverpool, as did club skipper Jordan Henderson.

Salah, who has only played alongside Coutinho for the first half of this season, also took the time out to wish the playmaker luck on the next chapter of his career.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Really enjoyed playing with you even if it was for such a short time. I wish you all the best in your new adventure.”

Coutinho responded to the message with a comment of his own. “Thanks amigo you are great,” he wrote. “Pleasure [to] have played with you. All the best.”

