Coutinho reveals true feelings about facing Liverpool in Champions League

Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he feels a mix of nerves and excitement about facing his former side Liverpool in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side overcame Porto to set up the semi-final tie with Coutinho’s present side Barcelona, who beat Manchester United to reach the last four – with the Brazilian midfielder scoring an impressive goal in the second leg win over the Red Devils.

Coutinho has taken some time to settle in at Barcelona, but seemingly answered his critics with his goal and celebration, where he closed his eyes and put his fingers in his ears.

“I have always been someone who respects everybody,” said Coutinho.

“The truth is that this [celebration] was for the people to see that I have to block out the sound in order to focus on a match or on my job so that it won’t affect me.

“It was like a liberation.”

The playmaker admitted he was looking forward to facing his former side Liverpool for the first time since leaving in January 2018.

“It will be something special.

“I am anxious because I know that moment is coming.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Coutinho and a fellow former Red, Luis Suarez, that their return to Anfield will not be easy.

“For these two boys, it is very special, because they are Liverpool legends,” he explained in the wake of Liverpool’s win over Porto. “But I don’t think it will be a friendly game, we have to fight and work and they will do that as well.

“It is a wonderful game, Liverpool vs Barcelona in the semi-finals. Now let’s try to do the best there and we will see what happens.”