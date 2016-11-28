Coutinho scan confirms Liverpool’s fears over layoff

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to be out of action for up to six weeks following a scan on his injured ankle on Monday afternoon.

The Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland and the Reds were anxiously waiting for a diagnosis.

Reports on Monday evening suggest Coutinho underwent a scan at Spire Hill Hospital in Liverpool where initial fears were confirmed that the 24-year-old would be out until the New Year.

Should the prognosis be correct, Coutinho will miss up to seven Premier League games, including the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on December 19 and the New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City.

The FA Cup third round, scheduled for the weekend of January 8, may be a realistic target for a comeback ahead of the league trip to Manchester United the following weekend.

Earlier on Monday, Klopp told his press conference to preview the EFL Cup clash with Leeds United that he was prepared to be without Coutinho for some games.

“The best thing would be for Coutinho to not be out but it is not really likely,” said Klopp.

“We have to wait for a scan, then we will know how long he is out and we have to take it like it is.”