Barcelona have reportedly identified a Liverpool forward as the perfect replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

Roberto Firmino is the player in question and it would appear that former Reds star Philippe Coutinho’s glowing report on his Brazilian teammate has sparked Barca’s interest.

The Catalan giants splashed out £142million to land Coutinho from Liverpool back in January, with the playmaker once again teaming up with former Reds star Suarez at the Nou Camp.

But the Uruguay attacker is now 31 and coming towards the latter stages of his career, leading Barcelona to begin their search for his eventual replacement.

And according to El Chiringuito de Jugones, Reds forward Firmino is at the top of the La Liga giant’s wishlist – although he could cost as much as €200m.

Barca believe that the 27-year-old will compliment star man Lionel Messi and are big fans of his work ethic and ability to press from the front.

The report, however, goes on to state that they will not make a move in January and will instead wait until the summer to get their man.

There could also be a twist in the tale as Firmino only signed a long-term contract with Liverpool earlier this year and further reports in Spain suggest Barca could attempt to soften Liverpool’s stance by giving them first refusal on a chance to re-sign Suarez.

