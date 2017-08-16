Coutinho tells Klopp he ‘will never pull on a Liverpool shirt again’

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has gone on strike in order to force a move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are claiming that the Brazil international is ready to take drastic action to get his dream move.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp all summer, and according to recent reports in the Spanish media a deal has been completed.

However, Diario Gol stated earlier today that Liverpool were holding off on confirming the deal as they are eyeing a move for Croatia star Ivan Rakitic in a possible exchange.

The journal also states that the player has already told Reds boss Jurgen Klopp that he “will never pull on a Liverpool shirt again”.

On Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca are planning to unveil Coutinho as their new signing on Thursday.

The Catalan club are keen to spend the £198m they received from Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, and they have also been linked with a move for Ousmane Dembele.