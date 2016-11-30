Coutinho: These are my top three players in the world

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has name his top three players in the world, and has left out one surprising name.

The Brazil international has amassed a combined 10 goals and assists in 13 Premier League appearances, and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The 24-year-old did not hold back in expressing his admiration for a certain Camp Nou trio.

“My top three players in the world are the MSN trio,” he told FourFourTwo.

“One is fast, the other is skilful, then there’s the top scorer, so they really complete each other.”

Cristiano Ronaldo did not crack the top three for Coutinho, but the Liverpool man did admit that he is still a top player.

“Obviously there are others at Real Madrid too, like Cristiano Ronaldo, but those three [Messi, Suarez and Neymar] complete each other,” he said.