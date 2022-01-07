Coutinho tipped to make Brazil squad after Villa move

Aston Villa have agreed terms with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of the season on loan at Villa Park and Rivaldo thinks that this could work out for each party.

The Brazilian midfielder has only started five matches this season in La Liga and Xavi has emphasised the importance of youth in his Barcelona rebuild. But a certain Steven Gerrard knows full well what he can do.

“It’s sad that it didn’t work out for Coutinho at Barcelona but his move to Villa will now suit both parties,” Rivaldo said.

“He wasn’t lucky at Barcelona and his return to the Premier League could be crucial for him, especially in a World Cup year.

“His quality is undeniable and if he recovers his confidence he could still get a place in the Brazil World Cup squad as Tite likes him and will always keep an eye on him.”

In Coutinho’s last full Premier League season for Liverpool he scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists and he will now link up with his former team-mate Gerrard at Villa.