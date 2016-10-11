Coutinho tips ‘crack player’ Gabriel Jesus to shine at Man City

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been describing the qualities Gabriel Jesus will bring with him to the Premier League when he joins new side Manchester City in January.

The Brazil striker is due to link up with the Blues during January after agreeing to remain with Palmeiras until the end of their domestic campaign.

But the £27million star admitted this week he was concerned that it may take him some time to adapt to a new life, at a new club, in a new country.

He has been talking to Brazil team-mate Fernandinho about life in Manchester – and says his new team-mate has been so helpful that he has already promised him a special meal cooked by his mother when they get together in England.

But any fears 19-year-old Jesus might have have been eased by Liverpool star – and his international team-mate – Coutinho.

The former Inter believes that Jesus could be a major star in the Premier League after taking the Brazilian league by storm.

“He is a crack player,” said Coutinho, after Jesus had scored in Brazil’s 5-0 demolition of Bolivia, which kept them on course for qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

“He will have no difficulty in adapting – he is an agile, strong and fast player.

“Everything you need to play in England, he has it, and I’m sure he will do well.”

Jesus on adapting to Manchester life

Jesus admitted that he has been thinking about taking the leap from Serie A in Brazil – where he heads the goalscoring chart alongside veteran ex-City star Robinho – to the Premier League.

And the fact that Fernandinho was recalled to the squad following the sacking of former manager Dunga, has helped him in that regard.

“I plan to have the best knowledge possible about Manchester, to facilitate my arrival, so we talk about what is important to me,” said the Brazil number nine, who is his country’s joint top scorer with Neymar in qualification with three goals in nine games.

“I want to know more about the the club, the city, everything. I know it will be a shock to me moving there, but Fernandinho is a friend and teammate.”

Jesus revealed that his mother will be moving with him to Manchester, and that soothed his worries about English cuisine: “My mum is with me and she can make pasta for me to eat – it won’t do to go without food, right?” he said with a laugh.