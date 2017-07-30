Coutinho to request Barca move as Liverpool line up replacement

Philippe Coutinho will ask Jurgen Klopp to let him leave Liverpool and join Barcelona, according to reports on Sunday.

The Mirror claim that the Brazil international is “desperate” to join up with Lionel Messi and co., and will discuss with Klopp his reasons for asking to leave.

Barcelona are increasingly confident of landing the 25-year-old, the report states, as the Catalan club believe Coutinho has his heart set on the Nou Camp.

They also claim that Liverpool will sell for the right price, and they believe that price to be around the £100m mark.

The final decision, however, lies with Liverpool’s American owners and sporting director Michael Edwards.

Should the £90million-plus sale of Coutinho go through, Klopp will turn his attentions to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic as a replacement.

Klopp is a huge fan of the 18-year-old USA international and has been linked with a move for Pulisic in the past.