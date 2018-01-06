Coutinho transfer ‘agreed’ as Liverpool leave star behind for Dubai trip

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not travelled with the team for a warm weather training camp in Dubai, amid heightening claims he is on the brink of signing for Barcelona.

it is understood the Brazil international, currently sidelined with a thigh injury, was among a number of first-team players – undisclosed by the club – who stayed behind on Merseyside.

Spanish newspaper AS claims Barcelona have finally reached an agreement with the Reds, which will see Liverpool receive a club-record €160million (£142million). Further reports suggest the fee will see Barcelona pay €120million (£106million) up front – with the additional €40million in add-ons.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Coutinho will travel to Catalonia on Saturday afternoon to complete the formalities of the deal and could be presented to the Nou Camp crowd before their game against Levante at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

He would then train with the Spanish side on Monday and be available to make his debut against Celta Vigo next Wednesday.

The deal for Coutinho – who has apparently selected the No 7 shirt at Barcelona – will shatter two records in Spain. Firstly, the deal will represent Barcelona’s record signing – beating the €105million they paid Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele over the summer. Secondly, the deal will dwarve the January transfer record in Spain, currently set at just €27million when Real Madrid signed Klass-Jan Huntelaar from Ajax in 2009.

It’s believed the decision to sanction Coutinho’s sale has been made by Jurgen Klopp, who has on Saturday been linked with moves for Riyah Mahrez and one of either Jan Oblak or Alisson.

