Coutinho urges Barcelona to try and Neymar back from PSG

Philippe Coutinho has explained why he would love Barcelona to bring Neymar back to the club if the opportunity arose this summer.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of £198million and has continued his brilliant form at Barca in the French capital.

But despite having scored 29 goals and assisted 19 in 30 games in all competitions, the player is said to be frustrated and looking for a move away.

Tuesday’s Paper Talk speculated about Neymar’s next club – with Manchester City the new name in the running to sign the Brazilian.

PSG’s inability to reach beyond the last-16 of the Champions League, combined with the lack of competition in Ligue Un and a few instances of being booed by PSG fans, has reportedly persuaded him to leave after less than a year.

Real Madrid have been most heavily linked but some have touted a return to Barcelona, including midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Neymar’s Brazil teammate Coutinho.

“I am thinking as Rakitic does, I would like to have here the best players and Neymar is one of them,” said Coutinho.

“I am playing alongside him with Brazil and it’s a privilege. It would be awesome to have him back.”