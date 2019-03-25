Coutinho woe as Man Utd make transfer stance clear to Barcelona

Manchester United have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian’s agent offered Coutinho to United several weeks ago but the Premier League side have no interest, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Coutinho is said to have been given an ultimatum to save his Barca career amid repeated links with United, Chelsea, PSG and old club Liverpool.

The playmaker has failed to settle at the Nou Camp following his £142m switch from Anfield, prompting talk of a cut-price come the end of the season.

Indeed, Coutinho was whistled at by fans for his performance during Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano earlier in March, leading to speculation an exit is on the cards this summer.

However, it would appear that the 26-year-old will not be Old Trafford bound, with United instead looking to strengthen other areas of their team this summer.

Barca bosses are continuing to push for the player’s exit, however, which will still give hope to the likes of Chelsea and PSG.

Meanwhile, no player in Europe this week is being checked on more than an Inter Milan star, with Liverpool among a number of clubs all checking on the player. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!