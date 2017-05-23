Coutinho won’t leave as Klopp delivers part 1 of ‘Liverpool vision’

Philippe Coutinho is ready to snub any approach which may come his way from Barcelona after Jurgen Klopp kept his word on his Liverpool vision.

The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from the La Liga giants this summer, with reports in Spain earlier this month suggesting Coutinho had verbally agreed a move to the Nou Camp.

However, while Coutinho has been quick to promise his future to the Reds, a report claims Klopp’s delivery on a Liverpool promise – as well as a word of warning about what would happen to him should he move to Barcelona – will prompt the player to snub any offer that comes his way.

Coutinho committed his future to the Reds by new signing a new five-and-a-half-year deal earlier in this year – a contract that makes the player the club’s highest-paid player of all time.

And the Daily Mirror claims a heart-to-heart prior to that deal being signed saw Klopp promise to Coutinho that he would get Liverpool into the Champions League next season.

In addition, the paper claims Klopp also told Coutinho that he believes the team has made far more progress than even a top-four place suggests, and the board will back him to sign the players required to close the gap on the European elite like Barcelona and Madrid.

It’s also claimed that the German passionately believes he can repeat his deeds at Dortmund when he took them to the Champions League final, and made them a regular in the knock out stages of the competition.

And finally, he also told Coutinho bluntly that if he goes to the Nou Camp, he will be at best only a part of a team that serves superstars like Messi and Neymar, and perhaps even only a squad player, given the amount of talent they have in his position.

Speaking last week about the talks that persuaded Coutinho to sign his new deal earlier this year, Klopp said: “We spoke a lot around signing the contract. We all believe in this project. How I know it in this moment – we all want to be part of it. It is a fantastic club in a good situation, not perfect, but a good situation.

“Yes, he is now a big player for his country – but he became this player at Liverpool. He knows about this. That is what is really special about him. He really likes being here, it’s not like someone has to force him. His family really likes it too.”

Of course, Klopp is far too shrewd to ever make public such predictions, but it is believed these visions – and the delivery of the first part of it, has persuaded Coutinho to stay.

And speaking on Sunday about his commitment to the Reds, Coutinho said: “I have a long contract with Liverpool. Speculation is for journalists only.

“We started the season very well, I started well. But then in the middle the performance regressed,” he added.

“Then we bounced back, I finished the season at a high level.

“The whole team is playing well, today was a very important victory, next season it’s the Champions League.”