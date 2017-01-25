Coutinho’s ‘great happiness’ at new £200k-a-week Liverpool deal

Liverpool have announced the news that “all their fans have been waiting for” after they confirmed Philippe Coutinho had signed a new “long-term” contract.

The Brazilian playmaker is believed to have signed for five more years and will be the club’s highest paid earner on a reported £200,000 a week.

It’s also reported that the new deal does not include any get-out clause or minimum transfer release clause.

The 24-year-old – who has been at Anfield for four years – will see the new deal come into effect from July 1, 2017 and will contract him to the club until 2022.

Coutinho has scored 34 goals in his 163 Liverpool appearances to date and the Brazil star told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

Coutinho has recently returned to first-team action following an ankle injury sustained against Sunderland back in November and speaking about his return to action he said: “I am the kind of person that works very hard in trying to get better every day. I am always trying to learn, so this will be no different from what it was before my injury.

“Of course, with my injury things got a bit more difficult and I wasn’t playing for quite a while.

✍???? It’s the news you’ve been waiting for… ???????? @Phil_Coutinho has signed a new deal with the club! ???? Read more: https://t.co/SC3OdLiGre pic.twitter.com/QjxLG3zj03 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 25, 2017

“When you come back, of course it is too difficult to be at the same level, but I have been working very hard each day in order to carry on producing good performances on the pitch to help the team achieve victories.

“The last few games were not so good but we are ready to stand up again and carry on fighting.”