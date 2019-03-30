Coutinho’s reason to call time on Barcelona career revealed

Philippe Coutinho’s apparent decision for calling time on his career at Barcelona has been revealed.

Coutinho is close to deciding that he wants to leave Barcelona this summer, just 18 months after sealing a dream move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil playmaker made a £145million switch from Liverpool to Barca in January last year but has struggled to make an impact in LaLiga.

And according to Sport, the 26-year-old is now seriously considering his future at the Nou Camp ahead of the next transfer window.

The Spanish newspaper claims that the attacking midfielder has told some of his team-mates that a move to another club is a genuine possibility this summer.

Earlier this week, Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Catalan giants wanted to use Manchester United’s interest in Coutinho to help them land Red Devils frontman Marcus Rashford.

Barca are said to be ready to listen to offers of around £136m for the player who, despite his struggles this campaign, has still made 41 appearances for the club – scoring nine goals and garbbing five assists.

Coutinho’s struggles have been in focus in Catalonia and ESPN’s Barca correspondent Samuel Marsden claims it’s because the Brazilian has not been played in his best position.

Speaking on the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast, he said: “I’m not sure his form is do with the fee, I think it’s more to do with a positional thing.

“Robert Fernandez, the sporting director who signed him, but who is now not in the job, he does punditry on television, and he’s spoken a bit about Coutinho in the last few weeks.

“He’s of the firm opinion that Coutinho’s best position would be in midfield, and the idea was that he would come and sort of step into [Andres] Iniesta’s role, on that inside left position, and from the start of the season that’s where we did see him play.

“He’s had his moments but it’s not the Coutinho we saw at Liverpool and it’s hard to see how he recovers his spark.”