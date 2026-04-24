Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to sanction the permanent departure of Carl Rushworth this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the club’s goalkeeping plans are being reshaped by the likely decision of Bart Verbruggen to remain for at least another 12 months.

As previously revealed, Verbruggen had been expected to move on, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur leading the race for the highly-rated Dutch international.

Bayern have long admired the 23-year-old, but have yet to make a concrete move due to Manuel Neuer’s continued presence.

TEAMtalk can now confirm that sources close to the situation believe Neuer is increasingly likely to sign a 12-month contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2027 – a development that would effectively end Bayern’s pursuit of Verbruggen for now.

Tottenham have also been monitoring Verbruggen, but any potential move is understood to hinge on their Premier League status, casting further doubt over a summer exit.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also shown interest in Verbruggen, but sources indicate that nothing concrete has materialised.

With that in mind, Brighton are now reassessing the future of Rushworth, who has been sensational on loan with Championship title-winners Coventry City this season.

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Coventry favourites to sign Brighton star

The Seagulls had initially planned for Rushworth to step up as their No.1 should Verbruggen depart. However, with the Dutchman now expected to stay, Rushworth’s situation has shifted significantly.

The England youth international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has made it clear he will not sign a new contract unless he is guaranteed a starting role. As a result, Brighton are now open to selling him this summer.

Despite that stance, the club remain huge admirers of Rushworth, who has demonstrated with Coventry that he is ready for Premier League football.

Brighton are therefore expected to look to include a buy-back clause and significant sell-on percentage in any deal.

Interest in Rushworth is already building. TEAMtalk previously revealed that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all tracking the goalkeeper closely.

However, sources suggest that Rushworth’s preference, should he leave the south coast, would be to join Frank Lampard’s Coventry on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell.

Brighton are prepared to allow the player to explore his options and line up a move ahead of the summer window, but any deal will ultimately hinge on Verbruggen’s future being resolved.

As it stands, all signs point towards Rushworth moving on, with Brighton reluctantly ready to part ways with one of their most highly-rated young talents.

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