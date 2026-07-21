Coventry confident they’ll sign Brighton star before Newcastle, Leeds

Coventry are closing in on a new signing

Coventry City are increasingly confident of completing a permanent deal for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, with negotiations between the clubs continuing, TEAMtalk understands.

Rushworth enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at the CBS Arena last season, and Coventry have made signing him permanently one of their priority objectives this summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that talks between the two clubs are progressing positively, with the finer details of the deal now the main focus of discussions rather than whether a transfer will happen.

Brighton have long been determined to protect their position over one of the country’s brightest young goalkeepers and recently exercised an option in Rushworth’s contract, extending his stay on the south coast by a further year.

That move strengthened Brighton’s negotiating position, but it has not prevented Coventry from making significant progress.

TEAMtalk understands the main points still being discussed centre around Brighton’s long-term protections within the agreement, including the inclusion of a buy-back clause and a substantial sell-on percentage.

The Seagulls remain huge admirers of Rushworth and are keen to retain a degree of future control should he continue his upward trajectory.

Rushworth himself is understood to be keen on returning to Coventry after an impressive campaign under Frank Lampard and views the Championship winners as the ideal place to continue his development as a first-choice goalkeeper.

Coventry’s confidence comes despite continued interest from elsewhere.

As TEAMtalk revealed last week, both Newcastle United and Leeds United have joined the race for the 25-year-old after making enquiries over his availability.

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Coventry lead race for Carl Rushworth

However, Coventry believe their existing relationship with both the player and Brighton has put them in the strongest position to conclude a deal.

Brighton are currently planning on Bart Verbruggen remaining as their No.1 for at least another season, although the Netherlands international continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Bayern Munich remain among the clubs to have tracked Verbruggen as a potential long-term successor to Manuel Neuer, but that interest has cooled for the time being with the German veteran expected to continue for at least one more season.

With Verbruggen staying put and talks with Coventry advancing, there is growing optimism that Rushworth’s future will soon be resolved.

TEAMtalk understands all parties remain confident an agreement can be reached, with negotiations now focused on the final contractual details that would allow Brighton to benefit from the goalkeeper’s future development while giving Coventry the permanent signing they have been chasing all summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been warned Arsenal are set to bid again for Bruno Guimaraes.

Elsewhere, a Leeds insider has provided the latest on five potential transfers.