Atalanta defender Cristian Romero will tell his current club that he cannot pass up the opportunity to move to Tottenham, a journalist has claimed.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has identified the Argentine as one of a number of ways in which he can reshape his defence. Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu also features on his radar, as does Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. However, of the trio, Romero looks the most likely to join as of now.

Spurs have struggled of late to match Atalanta’s valuation. But more recent reports spoke of a breakthrough on that front.

Tottenham have supposedly offered €50million (£43million) plus €5million (£4million) in bonuses.

In another development, journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter that Romero will hold talks with Atalanta bosses on Monday.

The 23-year-old will tell them that the chance to move to Spurs and work with Nuno is “an opportunity he can’t miss”.

At their end, Tottenham are waiting for Atalanta to accept their new bid. Talk has surfaced of Barcelona registering interest in Romero, but Spurs believe such interest is ‘made up’.

Romero is currently halfway through a two-year loan at Atalanta from Juventus.

He has been with his parent club since 2019, but has never made his breakthrough there. Instead, he enjoyed a loan at Genoa before his move to Atalanta and he has made 102 appearances in total at both clubs.

In his first season with Atalanta, he made 42 outings, chipping in with three goals and five assists.

Indeed, he played a key role as the club reached the last-16 of the Champions League and finished third in Serie A.

His former team-mate, Pierluigi Gollini, has already moved to Tottenham. The goalkeeper has signed on an initial loan deal which Spurs could make permanent.

Tottenham star in transfer talks

Meanwhile, the agent of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has confirmed talks with Sevilla.

The Colombian has had links with an exit this summer, following Toby Alderweireld’s exit.

However, the player’s agent has cast doubt over whether he can secure his client a move to Spain.