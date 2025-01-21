Real Madrid have received huge encouragement in their pursuit of a top Tottenham player, with a report claiming his stance on a potential exit after his extraordinary rant about the north London club’s board.

Madrid have one of the strongest squads in the world and could win LaLiga and the Champions League this season just like they did in the 2023-24 campaign. Los Blancos are at the top of the domestic league table and could also progress to the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League without going through the playoffs.

Carlo Ancelotti has some of the best forwards on the planet, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo able to terrorise defenders all over Europe.

Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham are two of the finest young players in the world, while Thibaut Courtois is a classy goalkeeper.

However, there is always room for improvement, and Madrid believe that they need to strengthen their defence if they are to continue to win major silverware in the coming years.

With Eder Militao injured, David Alaba just coming back from a long-term injury and Antonio Rudiger 31, Madrid have identified the heart of their defence as an area to reinforce.

Cristian Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and his impressive performances for Tottenham and Argentina have caught the eyes of Madrid.

There were reports earlier this season that Romero could leave Tottenham at the end of the campaign if the north London club fail to finish in the Champions League places, with Los Blancos keen on a deal.

Madrid’s chances of signing Romero will have now increased, with The Daily Mail reporting that the 26-year-old is “open to leaving” Tottenham.

The report has added that Romero, who has had injury problems for Tottenham this season, will be the subject of interest from clubs in LaLiga in the summer of 2025.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid signing-on bonus revealed with Florentino Perez ‘on the verge’ of monumental Liverpool blow

What Romero said about Tottenham in the Spanish press

While Romero is always committed on the pitch when he turns out for Tottenham, the chance to move to Madrid and play for arguably the biggest club in the world could prove to be too tempting to resist.

Madrid will also be encouraged by comments from the Argentine star on the Tottenham hierarchy in December.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes, the 26-year-old complained about the lack of investment from the Tottenham board to compete for major titles.

Romero said: “Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results.

“Those are the things to imitate. You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they [the board] realise it.”

The defender added: “The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

Romero will have no such complaints at Madrid, who regularly sign big-name players and continue to refresh the playing squad to maintain their ultra-high standards.

Latest Real Madrid news: Ancelotti exit bombshell, Diaz interest

If Romero did end up joining Madrid in the summer of 2025, then he could be playing under someone other than Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

There is speculation that Ancelotti has decided to leave his role as the Madrid manager at the end of the season.

Now in his second spell as the Madrid boss, Ancelotti has decided that his time at the Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Even if Los Blancos win major silverware this season, the former Chelsea manager will not change his mind and will leave the club for good.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly the favourite for the managerial role at Madrid. The former Spain international midfielder guided Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season.

Madrid are also in danger of losing Brahim Diaz, with Liverpool interested. The Reds have identified the winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot personally wants Diaz at Anfield and believes that he would star for his team.

According to Danny Murphy, though, if Salah leaves, then Liverpool should target Rodrygo.

The former Anfield hero is a huge fan of the Brazil international forward and believes that the Reds could be able to sign him from Madrid.

