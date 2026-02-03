Could Cristiano Ronaldo still be on the move?

Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally quit the Saudi Pro League after becoming angered at how some moves are being handled there, but does he have a chance of finding a new club before the summer?

The transfer window may have shut for most European clubs on Monday night, but a big story is brewing in the Middle East. As TEAMtalk have confirmed, Ronaldo is unhappy that Al-Nassr have not spent enough on new signings. And the situation has worsened thanks to other clubs under the control of the Saudi Public Investment Fund spending more freely.

Ronaldo refused to play for Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh on Monday and a departure from the Saudi Pro League – given his frustrations are apparently broader than just at his own club – is now being speculated.

If Ronaldo wants to return to the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A, where his previous clubs included Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus respectively, he would have to wait until the summer, unless Al-Nassr were to terminate his contract.

But the transfer window is still open in some other countries, so if there are any clubs with the right kind of finances, could someone still buy Ronaldo in the next few weeks?

Let’s take a look at some of the most notable leagues where the transfer window is still open and rank the (outside) chances of one of their clubs being able to sign Ronaldo, from most to least plausible.

Turkish Super Lig – February 6

Some of the more powerful clubs in the Turkish Super Lig have pushed the boat out in recent years, with Galatasaray spending €75m on Victor Osimhen in the summer, Fenerbahce making Matteo Guendouzi their most expensive signing in January and Besiktas committing to break their own transfer record for Orkun Kokcu.

The Turkish transfer window is open until Friday and it has often provided a setting for dramatic late moves for players whose other options are limited but could still want to play at a fairly competitive European level.

MLS – March 26

Ronaldo’s old rival for the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi, opted for MLS as the destination for his twilight years, signing for Inter Miami in 2023.

Currently in its off-season, MLS will allow clubs to do business until late March. Someone like Ronaldo would presumably take up a Designated Player spot for an American team.

MLS remains an attractive destination for plenty of senior players and some of its clubs would surely love to show the kind of ambition it would take to sign Ronaldo.

Liga Portugal – February 3

First and foremost, the fact that the transfer window in Ronaldo’s native Portugal is still open does catch the attention.

It won’t be the case for much longer, with the deadline just hours away, but many have often wondered if Ronaldo will play for a club in his homeland again.

He left Sporting CP way back in 2003 to join Manchester United and there have long been suggestions of a return one day, while the fact that his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is back at Benfica could now present another option.

But time constraints could scupper any hopes of an immediate return to Portugal.

Brazilian Serie A – March 3

The Brazilian transfer window is open until March 3 and finding a club there would allow Ronaldo to move to a country where he can speak his native language, Portuguese.

Some Brazilian clubs are starting to gain more power, as seen by Flamengo’s lucrative purchase of Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United in January.

Coincidentally, Flamengo also have one of Ronaldo’s former teammates, ex-Real Madrid defender Danilo, on the books, and his ex-Juventus colleague Alex Sandro.

Chinese Super League – March 5

Prior to the influx of talent into the Saudi Pro League inspired by Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr, the last country that tried to use its financial power to become a major destination for footballers was China.

The bubble has now burst, but a handful of famous players remain in the Chinese Super League, whose clubs are still able to do business until March 5.

Liga MX – February 10

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper during Ronaldo’s peak years there was Keylor Navas, who is still plying his trade in Mexico for Pumas UNAM.

Mexican clubs can make new signings until next Tuesday and they have been known to go for Madrid legends in recent months, such as Sergio Ramos (who didn’t stay at Monterrey for very long).

Argentine Torneo Apertura – March 10

One of Ronaldo’s most common teammates from his Real Madrid days, Angel Di Maria, recently became a landmark addition to the Torneo Apertura by joining his hometown club, Rosario Central.

Ronaldo himself doesn’t have that kind of connection to Argentina, but it is still home to some famous clubs. The question really is how rich they are.

UAE Pro League – February 9

If Ronaldo wants to stay in the Middle East, one of his last viable options could be in the United Arab Emirates, since the windows in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are closed.

While not as popular a destination, the UAE Pro League is home to some players you may remember from years gone by, like Nabil Fekir and Sardar Azmoun.

Greek Super League – February 6

Clubs in Greece have until Friday to finalise any transfers, and there are some notable clubs over there (Olympiacos have made it to the Champions League knockout play-offs).

But it would be a major surprise for anyone in Greece to be able to attract Ronaldo.

Russian Premier League – February 19

Once upon a time, around 15 years ago, Russian clubs – mainly Zenit Saint Petersburg – were spending sizeable sums for the era, but those days are in the past now and Ronaldo would be unlikely to end up there, despite the window remaining open for another couple of weeks.

Eredivisie – February 3

The same issue as for Portugal would likely stand in the way of a move to the Netherlands, where the window also closes in a matter of hours.

There are some high-profile Dutch clubs, but a move at this stage would require a huge amount of ambition to organise.

