Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to beat Manchester United in the race for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski so the pair can form a devastating attacking partnership, a report has claimed.

Ronaldo was tipped to leave Al-Nassr in the summer before he signed a mega new two-year contract with the Saudi club worth a reported £178million (€205m / $237m) per year. The incredible deal also saw Ronaldo purchase a 15 per cent stake in Al-Nassr, while he has a major say in their transfer dealings too.

The centre-forward continues to score at a breathtaking rate, despite the fact he is 40 years old. Indeed, his record in Saudi Arabia stands at 99 goals from 112 appearances.

However, Al-Nassr have only won the Arab Club Cup since he joined. They had a frustrating 2024-25 campaign as they finished third in the Pro League, lost the Super Cup final to Al-Hilal and were knocked out of the AFC Champions League semi-finals by Kawasaki Frontale.

Al-Nassr have had a great start to the new season but Ronaldo wants more stellar signings to help them become one of the best teams around.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, the Portuguese legend has urged his club to bring in Lewandowski from Barcelona.

Ronaldo sees Lewandowski as an ‘elite’ signing who can take Al-Nassr to the next level, and in turn silverware.

Lewandowski could be a ‘key’ addition both on and off the pitch. Not only would he add goals to the side, he would also bring a whole new set of fans to the Pro League.

The Pole’s contract expires in June and Barcelona are still weighing up whether to extend it or allow him to leave on a free transfer. As such, there is the prospect Al-Nassr could get him for no transfer fee.

Inigo Martinez swapped Barca for Al-Nassr in August, and the report claims he could convince Lewandowski to make the same move.

The former Bayern Munich ace would pick up huge money in the last few years of his career while also experiencing a new league.

Ronaldo could enter into a transfer battle with Manchester United, as Ruben Amorim’s side were credited with interest in Lewandowski earlier on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr, Man Utd to battle for Robert Lewandowski?

As per reports in the English media, United are plotting the ‘masterstroke’ signing of Lewandowski, who already ‘said yes’ to joining during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United are searching for a more experienced No 9 to help Benjamin Sesko out and Lewandowski would be a top-class solution, even if he is 37 years old and in the twilight of his stunning career.

Lewandowski is not the first Barca player tipped to link up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. It was claimed in July that Andreas Christensen could head to Riyadh.

Of course, there is still the potential to Barca to extend Lewandowski’s terms for another year or two.

But sporting director Deco seems to be planning for life after the legendary goalscorer.

On Monday, TEAMtalk analysed six strikers Barca are looking at to replace Lewandowski up front.

