Cristiano Ronaldo asks Real Madrid to sign Portugal ace

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from a host of clubs after impressing for Sporting CP, including Premier League side West Ham.

Spanish outlet Don Balon however claim that Real Madrid are a possible destination for the Portugal international.

The report states that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on bringing his Portuguese teammate to the Bernabeu and has already reached out to Perez to make it happen.

Real have endured a rocky start to the season as the LaLiga champions find themselves seven points behind Barcelona after just seven games played.

As a result, Los Blancos are looking to bolster their ranks in January and the report suggests that Carvalho could even be partnered alongside Sergio Ramos in the heart of the defence.