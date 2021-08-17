Cristiano Ronaldo has put his future plans on the backburner by rubbishing rife speculation over his future in this summer’s transfer window.

The 36-year-old is coming to the latter part of one of the most iconic footballing careers in a generation – and in history. Following standout spells in Portugal, England and Spain, he has scored 101 goals in 133 games for Juventus. However, fresh reports have touted his plans for this summer.

La Repubblica claimed that the Italian giants have agreed with Ronaldo to terminate his contract due to financial concerns. Indeed, he only has a year left on that deal.

Further reports in Spain said that he could move back to the Spanish capital, with a Real Madrid return an option.

However, Ronaldo has now taken to Instagram to rubbish the rumours and set the record straight.

He wrote: “My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for ‘merengue afición’, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish.

“I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.”

Ronaldo claimed the way the media covers his future is “frivolous”. He also said that links to the likes of Manchester United are “disrespectful”.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work,” he added. “Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

Ronaldo sends transfer warning

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth,” he said.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name.

“I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Ors throughout his career as well as netting hundreds of goals.