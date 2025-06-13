The president of a Club World Cup side has revealed the five-word snub offered by the representation of Cristiano Ronaldo in response to the offer of him going to play for them.

Ronaldo has looked likely to leave Al-Nassr this summer, given his contract there is due to end soon. He suggested he was leaving, too, by posting on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

He has had a number of opportunities to leave the club. His desire to play in the Club World Cup is clear, and reports have suggested a loan to fellow Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal was possible.

Another Club World Cup side, Wydad AC, have confirmed their attempts to land Ronaldo were swiftly turned down.

Their president, Hicham Ait-Menna said: “Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t have come for the money – he doesn’t need it.

“I don’t know how the rumour spread, but yes, I did reach out to one of his agent friends about three and a half or four months ago, asking: ‘Would he want to play the Club World Cup?’

“He replied, ‘Listen, I don’t think so.'”

Ronaldo has confirmed Al-Nassr stay

Indeed, Ronaldo won’t be playing in the competition, after revealing he’s going to be remaining with Al-Nassr.

The striker said: “Practically nothing will change. Will I be in Al-Nassr? Yes.”

That announcement came a few days after he suggested he had been approached by some clubs in the Club World Cup.

“I will not be at the Club World Cup. Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t try and do everything. You can’t catch every ball,” he said.

“You can’t go to everything. You have to think short, medium and long term. I’ve pretty much made up my mind not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had plenty of offers.”

More on Ronaldo on TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Al-Nassr had offered Ronaldo a whopping €200million (£167.5m) until the summer of 2026 to stay there.

Sources state he told the side that he’d only stay there if they guaranteed they would build a side capable of winning the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has never won the title in the three seasons he has spent at the club.

He has seemingly been given the guarantees that the club will build a strong side with him in it.

Who will win the Club World Cup?