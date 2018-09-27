Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League.

That is fitness-permitting of course, but UEFA have confirmed he would only face a one-match suspension for his red card against Valencia earlier this month.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off after half an hour of Juventus’ 2-0 win away in Spain after appearing to put his hand on the head of the Spanish club’s defender Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after German referee Felix Brych decided to send him off, with fears that the ban could be extended beyond the initial one match.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, meanwhile, led calls for the introduction of video assistant referees in the Champions League after Ronaldo’s dismissal – which it has since been announced will happen starting next season.

