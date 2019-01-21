Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the club to beat competition from the Premier League and sign Ousmane Dembele, a report claims.

France attacker Dembele joined the Nou Camp 18 months ago, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club while reports have suggested that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

Arsenal and Liverpool in particular have been linked with the winger over the past few months, with Barca reportedly convinced he has a gaming addiction.

However, according to the latest reports from Don Balon, Portugal international Ronaldo wants to play alongside Dembele in Turin and wants to see his club go all-out for his signature.

A move for the former Dortmund man would not be cheap though, as the report states that it would cost up to £132million to sign him.

Diario Gol recently suggested that Chelsea would rival the aforementioned clubs for the 21-year-old as Maurizio Sarri looks to overhaul his struggling forward department.

Chelsea seem set to replace Alvaro Morata with Gonzalo Higuain, but with question marks over the futures of Eden Hazard and Willian, a move for Dembele could be on the cards.

Ronaldo is also apparently keen on the idea of Juve signing Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba, the Spanish outlet goes on to claim.

Get the latest personalised football products on our new TEAMtalk shop!