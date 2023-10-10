Cristiano Ronaldo informs Al-Nassr of major next move ahead of Man Utd legend retiring in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to retire after the 2026 World Cup, though the Manchester United icon has informed Al Nassr of his major next move between now and then, per a report.

Ronaldo, 38, was jettisoned out of Old Trafford in December of 2022 due to a series of disciplinary issues. An ill-advised interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan was the final straw, with United chiefs and Erik ten Hag sanctioning an exit after Ronaldo brought the club into disrepute.

While his second stint at Old Trafford was far from successful, Ronaldo remains a veritable club legend at United.

But since leaving, the lethal frontman has shone in the burgeoning Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 30 matches for the club. His record in the current Saudi Pro League campaign stands at a wildly impressive 10 goals and five assists from just eight appearances.

However, Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and per news from Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has his sights set on one last hurrah for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament – to be jointly-held by the USA, Canada and Mexico – will give Ronaldo one final shot at World Cup glory.

Ronaldo remains captain of his country and is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with an incredible 123 goals.

To at the very least maintain his fitness levels and match sharpness, Ronaldo must be playing regularly at club level in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Now, according to the Daily Mail (who cite information from Saudi Arabia), Ronaldo has informed Al Nassr he wants to sign a contract extension until 2027.

Ronaldo wants extended Saudi stay; World Cup his swansong?

Ronaldo reportedly ‘informed the management’ of the Saudi side of his wishes ahead of linking up with the Portugal squad in the current international break.

It’s reaffirmed Ronaldo hopes to feature at the 2026 World Cup and the report stresses he hopes to do so ‘while he is a player for Al-Nassr’.

Once the World Cup has concluded, it’s claimed Ronaldo will ‘announce his retirement from football.’ The wording suggests that retirement will pertain to all forms of football, not just international.

Ronaldo will be roughly 41 years and five months old come the north American World Cup, a feat that would make him the fourth oldest player to ever feature in that tournament.

Only Egypt’s Essam El Hadary (45 years 161 days), Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon (43 years three days) and Cameroon’s Roger Milla (42 years 39 days) will have appeared in World Cups at an older age.

Of that trio, only Milla (striker) was an outfield player.

