Cristiano Ronaldo joins Man Utd training as second debut draws closer

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex after re-joining the club from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo’s return to Carrington on Tuesday was the first time he has been back at the club’s world-famous training base since quitting Old Trafford 12 years ago to begin a new adventure at Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80m transfer.

United’s newest No. 7 spoke with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being introduced to the players not away on international duty. Ronaldo then took part in his first training session with his new team-mates.

The 36-year-old could be in line to make his second United debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle. However, if he’s not quite ready, then the Champions League group-stage opener away at Young Boys on Tuesday is also an option.

“It is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club,” a Manchester United statement read.

Ronaldo, who was signed from Juventus on a two-year contract, arrived in Manchester last Thursday after being released early from the Portugal squad after picking up a suspension.

The prolific forward is in superb goalscoring form after banging in two late goals in Portugal’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland last Wednesday. Those goals saw him become the highest-scoring international men’s footballer ever.

Five former Manchester United players still available as free agents

Former Man Utd midfielder agrees next move

Meanwhile, a midfielder recently released by Man Utd has agreed terms over his next move that will see him land in Italy, per a trusted source.

Man Utd oversaw what will likely go down as one of their greatest transfer windows in recent memory. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane arrived after lengthy pursuits, but the best was yet to come.

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo was signed from Juventus in a move that has set morale sky-high at Old Trafford.

It was a superb summer for United, though many may have forgotten it began with the release of eight stars.

Man Utd announced the official release of the corps of players via their website on June 4. Sergio Romero was the headline name on the list, though another ex-Man Utd player is now in the news.

French midfielder Aliou Traore, 20, was among the list of stars told to find a new club. The central midfielder had been with Man Utd since 2017 and had spent what turned out to be his last season on the club’s books out on loan with Caen last season.

During his stay in Manchester, Traore never made a senior appearance for the club’s first-team.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Traore has found a new home at Parma.

The Italian tweeted Traore will join the Serie B side as a free agent. An agreement has reportedly been reached and a contract signed.

In trademark fashion, Romano concluded it is a ‘done deal’.

