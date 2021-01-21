Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history in Juventus Super Cup win

Cristiano Ronaldo moved past Josef Bican for the most goals scored for club and country in football history on Wednesday evening – with his tally now at an incredible 760.

The Juventus attacker has continued to defy his years since arriving from Real Madrid for £100m back in 2018.

And his strike against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup has now moved him top of the all-time goalscoring charts.

The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently moved past the legendary Pele (757), while Romario is fourth (743) and Lionel Messi (719) fifth.

Of his 760 official goals, as recorded by Opta, 450 came during his nine-year spell at Real. He also netted 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 85 for Juve and five at Sporting Lisbon.

His most prolific scoring year came in 2013 when he notched a remarkable 69 times.

The five-time Champions League winner’s most prolific scoring season was in 2011-12 – with 69 goals overall.

He scored 488 with his right foot, 139 on his left, 131 with his head and two via other body parts, as reported by Sky Sports.

Ronaldo notched 410 times at home, 304 away and 46 at neutral venues. He has also scored 46 hat-tricks, while there were eight occasions where he scored four times in a match. The legendary forward also scored five times in a game twice.

His LaLiga tally stands at a total of 311, with 134 in the Champions League, 84 in the Premier League, 67 in Serie A. He also has 30 in World Cup qualifying, 31 in qualifying for the European Championships, 13 in the FA Cup and seven at the World Cup.

No plans to quit just yet

It doesn’t appear as if he is done yet, however, after admitting recently that he wants to carry on playing.

He said: “If you feel motivated, it doesn’t matter.

“Cristiano now is good. I feel in a great moment, but I don’t know tomorrow what’s going to happen. I live the present, the moment. Moment is good, I feel happy.

“I feel still good, sharp and in a good moment in my life. I hope to play many, many years more, but you never know. This is football, we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.

“My eyes see the future very, very bright, so I’m happy with that.”

