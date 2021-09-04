Cristiano Ronaldo has made clear to his new Manchester United teammates of the one demand he will place on them upon re-signing for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo recently sealed a dramatic return to Old Trafford more than a decade after he left for Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted a new challenge after three years with Juventus. At one point, it seemed the unthinkable was materialising, with Ronaldo close to Manchester City. But United could not let that happen.

Now, having been granted the No 7 shirt, Ronaldo is back on British soil as the next chapter of his career resumes.

History’s top international goalscorer touched down at Manchester Airport at 5.40pm on Friday.

The Portugal international will now spend five days in quarantine with his family as they get used to life in the north-west. Ronaldo will then begin training with his new teammates at Carrington on Wednesday.

And should all go to plan, Ronaldo is on course to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford.

Although yet to meet his new teammates, The Sun claims Ronaldo has already delivered a message to the Red Devils.

“The players are so excited about the arrival of Ronaldo. He has delivered a simple message to them which is ‘We need to win the league’.”

A source added: “Ronaldo and his family are very excited to be moving back to the UK. He loved his time in Manchester and Georgina previously worked in the UK as a nanny before moving to Spain and meeting him.

“They know all about the weather. But they also know how welcoming Brits are and look forward to their children experiencing UK life.”

While some will debate whether Ronaldo will be thrown straight in at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already given hint as to his team selections.

“He is not signing to sit on the bench. He is going to make us a better team,” Solskjaer said last week.

Ronaldo can’t wait to get started

Having paid just £19.7m for the player, Ronaldo admits he can’t wait for his second debut for the Red Devils.

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club,” he told the club’s official website.

“I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made it (the move).

“It’s right on point in my opinion.

“I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.”

