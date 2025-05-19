Contract talks between Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo have stalled and the Portugal legend has now been given the opportunity to play for a South American club for the first time, as per a report.

Ronaldo left Manchester United for a second time in November 2022 after an explosive interview in which he slammed several worrying aspects of the club including then manager Erik ten Hag, the hierarchy and the attitude of his team-mates. The forward made headlines around the world in December that year when he joined Saudi club Al-Nassr on a hugely lucrative contract.

Ronaldo has sparked increased interest in the Saudi Pro League, while he has since been followed to the Middle East by other big names such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

Ronaldo may be 40 years old, but he continues to score at an incredible rate. His record for Al-Nassr stands at 91 goals and 19 assists in 103 appearances. That includes 33 strikes in 39 games this season.

Despite having the five-time Ballon d’Or winner up front, Al-Nassr have had a disappointing campaign. They have failed to win the Saudi Cup or Saudi Super Cup, while they were also knocked out of the Asian Champions League in the semi-finals by Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale.

To make matters worse for Ronaldo and co., they have finished fourth in the league and therefore failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

After the 3-2 defeat to Al-Ittihad earlier this month, Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and did not even go into the dressing room.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, an ‘earthquake’ could happen at Al-Nassr this summer as Ronaldo is contemplating leaving the club.

His contract expires on June 30 and the two parties had appeared close to extending it. But the chances of him renewing have ‘evaporated’ following Al-Nassr’s trophyless campaign.

A ‘storm is raging’ at Al-Nassr and now the goal machine has been handed the opportunity to leave on a free transfer.

The report claims an unnamed Brazilian club has sent Ronaldo’s camp a ‘major offer’ as they aim to complete an audacious transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes spot at new Club World Cup

As the offer would ‘open up the possibility of Ronaldo participating in the Club World Cup’, it has come from one of Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo or Fluminense. Al-Nassr have not made the cut.

Ronaldo is said to be ‘tempted’ by the proposal as he could shine at FIFA’s blockbuster new tournament.

Separate reports claim Sporting CP, Besiktas, Al-Ahli, Chelsea and Los Angeles FC are five other options for the icon to consider.

A move to Al-Ahli would be controversial as they are one of Al-Nassr’s closest rivals. Ronaldo joining Chelsea would also harm his reputation among Man Utd fans.

Ronaldo would love to return to Sporting as he has always supported the club and broke through there before joining United for the first time in 2003.

