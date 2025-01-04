TEAMtalk can provide an update on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering three options for his future amid worries that Al-Nassr do not have what it takes to win the AFC Champions League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Ronaldo is carefully weighing up his future as he approaches the final stage of his legendary career. The striker is still motivated by the prospect of winning trophies, which remains his key incentive.

At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo faces the difficult talk of helping the Saudi club lift a trophy they have never won, the AFC Champions League.

The Portuguese hero recognises the importance of having a strong team to support him, especially now that he no longer has the physicality to sustain attacks on his own, and needs valuable team-mates to also maintain his high level of play.

Ronaldo is not rushing to make any final decision, despite the fact his Al-Nassr contract expires in June.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that at this stage Ronaldo is evaluating three options. He could extend his deal with Al-Nassr and and continue to ask for signings to strengthen the squad as much as possible. Ronaldo could even take advantage of the appointment of a new CEO at Al-Nassr to help improve the side.

Alternatively, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could return to his native Portugal or retire from football altogether.

With regards to the last option, Ronaldo’s main idea is to retire after leading Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

However, Al-Nassr securing an historic victory in the AFC Champions League might get Ronaldo thinking about a possible early retirement.

Regardless of which avenue Ronaldo goes down, this period of reflection underscores the player’s commitment to carefully planning the next chapter – probably the last – of a glittering career.

Publicly, the 39-year-old is insisting that his future lies with Al-Nassr, despite his thoughts behind the scenes.

Ronaldo ‘happy’ despite considering future

When marking two years at the Saudi Pro League outfit, Ronaldo was quizzed on his future. He said: “I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving.

“For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive.

“To be the first one – let’s say a star – to come here is an honour, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies.

“Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level. People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but also off it.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United for a second time in November 2022 after slamming then manager Erik ten Hag and the direction of the club as a whole.

He outlined his desire to join another Champions League club but actually ended up signing for Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023.

Other big names such as Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have since followed Ronaldo to the Middle East on lucrative contracts.

Star hints at shock Man City move

After winning the top goalscorer of all time award at Globe Soccer’s 2024 ceremony in Dubai, Ronaldo refused to rule out a move to United’s close rivals Manchester City.

He said: “Teams have moments. Difficult times, good times…

“City are passing through a difficult moment but I’m 100 per cent sure they will be back.

“I think the big teams, the big players, they are smart enough to understand what is the problem, where is the problem.

“I’m sure 100 percent they will be back. [Pep] Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always.”

When asked if he might join City to help Guardiola out, Ronaldo added, while smiling: “You never know what is going to happen.”