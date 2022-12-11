Cristiano Ronaldo offers strong hint it’s game over after breaking silence on World Cup exit with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to reveal his verdict on Portugal being eliminated from the World Cup – and provided a big clue to his future in the process.

Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage on Saturday. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco after conceding to Youssef En-Nesyri. It brought an end to the country’s hopes of leaving Qatar with medals of some description.

For Ronaldo, the World Cup started well but followed a downward trajectory. The former Manchester United striker became the first male player to score in five different World Cup tournaments with a penalty against Ghana in the group stage.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse recently. Ronaldo was dropped to the role of a substitute for the knockout matches against Switzerland and then Morocco.

There had already been much controversy about him being on the bench for Man Utd before his departure. Quickly, he began to suffer the same fate on the international stage too.

Portugal were unable to advance to the semi-finals despite Ronaldo coming on as a substitute. And now, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has opened up on his emotions in the aftermath.

In a statement he posted on Instagram, Ronaldo has provided a major clue that he will not be going to a World Cup again by saying “the dream ended” on Saturday.

Ronaldo wrote: “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the end of a dream

“Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment.

“I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”

Ronaldo, of course, will be 41 years old by the time the next World Cup comes around in 2026. While still in good physical condition now, he might have brought an end to his representation of Portugal by then.

Indeed, this might be a good time for him to consider calling time on his international career altogether. He will certainly still leave a legacy to Portuguese football.

Soon, the current free agent will have to think about his future at club level. An offer is on the table for Al Nassr to take him to Saudi Arabia, although he hasn’t given up hope of continuing in Europe.

Some big decisions will be awaiting Ronaldo over the next few weeks.

