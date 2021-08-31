Cristiano Ronaldo ‘overwhelmed’ after Man Utd confirm homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he has been “overwhelmed” by the good luck messages after securing his return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was rubber-stamped by the Premier League club just after 9.30am on Tuesday.

United said Ronaldo had signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, subject to international clearance.

United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

And Juve have now confirmed United are paying £12.86m for Ronaldo plus £6.86m in potential add-ons, in a statement released early on transfer deadline day.

Ronaldo said: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games. And I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club. And I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Cavani staying put

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani will remain at United during the international break after Uruguay cancelled his call-up.

Premier League clubs have shown reluctance to allow players to travel to countries on the British government’s red list, such as Uruguay.

Doing so would mean enforced quarantine upon a player’s return, therefore missing vital match action.

However, United have had a decision made over Cavani, who will be staying in Manchester.

