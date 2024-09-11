Cristiano Ronaldo has named the five players he believes are certain future winners of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, with stars of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City destined to succeed himself and Lionel Messi – and with the Portuguese icon also having words of praise for the structure at the Bernabeu.

The annual Ballon d’Or award, which selects the best and most dominant player in the world game, has been dominated by Ronaldo and Messi over the last 15 years, with the two men winning the trophy on a towering 13 occasions between them. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo has five awards, while current holder, Messi, has won the gong on a record eight occasions.

However, for the first time since 2008, the awards shortlist of 30 players does not contain either Ronaldo or Messi on them – and there is a fair chance that the 2024 edition will see a new name holding aloft the trophy for the first time in their careers.

Appearing on his new YouTube channel @Cristiano, Ronaldo had no hesitation in naming Real Madrid pair Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham as future winners, while also feeling Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, can one day win the award. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was the only man to make his list from the Premier League.

“I think Kylian Mbappe will do well,” Ronaldo said. “The structure of the club [Real Madrid]… it’s nice, it’s good. They have a great coach and the president, Florentino [Pérez], who has been there many, many years.

‘I think it won’t be a big problem because of his talent. Mbappe can be the next golden ball [Ballon d’Or] winner for the next years. Him, [Erling] Haaland, [Jude] Bellingham, Lamine [Yamal]. This new generation has a lot of potential.

With his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand appearing alongside him, the former defender suggested Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was his pick to win the 2024 edition, with Ronaldo agreeing with him.

Ronaldo praises structure at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has enjoyed a memorable year, helping Real to win the LaLiga and Champions League double, while also producing inspired displays for Brazil, while also making a strong stand against the racist abuse he has received from certain supporters in LaLiga.

For that reason, both Ronaldo and Ferdinand feel he would be a worthy winner, though Ronaldo has also highlighted the amazing structure in place at the Bernabeu that continues to attract and make world superstars.

“Madrid is the kind of team they don’t rush under pressure. People say they’re lucky in the Champions [League]. No they are not lucky. They’re prepared for this kind of moment. The Bernabeu has that different aura,” Ronaldo explained.

“Now, if you say that Madrid is going to be better or not, we don’t know. Mbappe is there now, I think Madrid will keep strong, but I don’t know if they will be better than last year. Only God knows.”

Despite not making this year’s 30-strong shortlist, Ronaldo remains one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, with his YouTube channel becoming the fastest to attract 10m subscribers, beating the previous record held by American phenomen Mr Beast. Ronaldo’s channel now has an incredible 59.8m subscribers.

In the news again this week, TV journalist Piers Morgan has once again hit out at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over the decision to let Ronaldo leave Old Trafford in November 2022, claiming he remains one of the best finishers in the world game and having passed 901 career goals with the winner for his country in their Nations League clash against Scotland.

Who has won the most Ballon d’Or awards over the years?

Since the awards began in 1956, Ronaldo has the most nominations with 18 over the years – an incredible show of his longevity in the game.

As touched upon earlier, the Al-Nassr forward has collected the award five times, putting him second on the all-time list behind eight-time winner Messi.

Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are next in line with three wins apiece, while Kevin Keegan is the most recognised Englishman, having won the award twice.

The last English recipient of the award was Michael Owen in 2001, while Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard (in 2005) were the last English players to finish in the top three. Jude Bellingham will fancy his chances of making the top three this year – to end that 19-year wait for an Englishman in the top three.

Despite the Premier League being regarded as the most lucrative and exciting league in the world, only four players have made the top-three shortlist in the last five years, with Haaland (2nd in 2023), Kevin De Bruyne (3rd in 2022), Jorginho (3rd in 2021) and Virgil van Dijk (2nd in 2019) making the final three. There was no award in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s winner, the top three and Team of the Year will be announced on 28 October.